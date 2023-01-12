 Skip to content

Project Downfall update for 12 January 2023

Project Downfall Original Soundtrack released along with update 1.0.3.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The OST for Project Downfall is finally available!

Over 60 tracks breaking the 2 hour mark in total, created over the course of the last 5-6 years.

The OST should now show up as a separate download for those who got the game during Early Access. Thanks for your support and hope you all enjoy!

And along with the Soundtrack, dropping a smaller update 1.0.3. A few bugfixes and tweaks and more notably:

-2 new stages for the Proving Grounds level

-2 new ecoins

And finally a Project Downfall OST Edition bundle (Game +OST) should be up in a few days.

So that's it for this one.

Thanks for sticking with us throughout Early Access.

Till the next one!

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid

Changed files in this update

Project Downfall Content Depot 992731
