Project Downfall Original Soundtrack released along with update 1.0.3.

The OST for Project Downfall is finally available!
Over 60 tracks breaking the 2 hour mark in total, created over the course of the last 5-6 years.
The OST should now show up as a separate download for those who got the game during Early Access. Thanks for your support and hope you all enjoy!
And along with the Soundtrack, dropping a smaller update 1.0.3. A few bugfixes and tweaks and more notably:
-2 new stages for the Proving Grounds level
-2 new ecoins
And finally a Project Downfall OST Edition bundle (Game +OST) should be up in a few days.
So that's it for this one.
Thanks for sticking with us throughout Early Access.
Till the next one!
The Downfall Team,
Mike, Dawid
