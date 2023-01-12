Project Downfall Original Soundtrack released along with update 1.0.3.

Share · View all patches · Build 10310826 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 23:13:05 UTC by Wendy

The OST for Project Downfall is finally available!

Over 60 tracks breaking the 2 hour mark in total, created over the course of the last 5-6 years.

The OST should now show up as a separate download for those who got the game during Early Access. Thanks for your support and hope you all enjoy!



And along with the Soundtrack, dropping a smaller update 1.0.3. A few bugfixes and tweaks and more notably:

-2 new stages for the Proving Grounds level

-2 new ecoins

And finally a Project Downfall OST Edition bundle (Game +OST) should be up in a few days.

So that's it for this one.

Thanks for sticking with us throughout Early Access.

Till the next one!

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid