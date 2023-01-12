 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 12 January 2023

Update 0.7.2.3

Update 0.7.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Fragment of Light has received a visual overhaul.

  • Reworked some glow amber particle effects.
  • Improved tooltip positioning for the pathfinder.
Bugfixes:
  • Rolling stone enemies now don't roll to the outside of the map.
  • Fixed cut off dialog for the old man world event.
  • Fixed cut off dialog for the emerald staff effect description.

If you encounter any issues please use the bug report button in the main menu to report them to us. Also consider attaching your save file for any issue which frequently comes up during your run.

Join the official discord:
https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb

