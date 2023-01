Share · View all patches · Build 10310680 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 22:39:13 UTC by Wendy

-Nerfed AOE based abilities

-AOEs now do less damage

-Enemy speed penalty reduced when freezing

-More upgrades required

-Max AOE range lowered

-Fixed key drop rate

-Fixed double XP glitch

-Fixed enemy timers not resetting

-Improved enemy distribution on Double (more work needs to be done)

TODO:

Add new enemy types

Improve enemy wave distribution

Increase max rank and add new upgrades

Further balancing reworks

...and more!