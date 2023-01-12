 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 12 January 2023

Update 2023.01.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10310584

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.01.12.0

TWEAK:

  • Alexander: fixed a bug where his velocity damage modifier was capped at a too high value, resulting in abnormally high damage with fast rotating cuts
  • Alexander: some cuts are a bit slower (2%)
  • Alexander: his sword has more mass
  • Marie: a bit slower B attack
  • Samuel: a bit weaker base damage of the Y attack
  • Alexander: a bit shorter weapon
  • Alexander: a bit worse blade binding ability
  • Marta: Aggressive AI tweaks (WIP)

FIX:

  • Fixed a bug where some of the character's non-physics animated bones could shift within the ragdoll construct
  • Alexander: fixed a bug where he was not able to bash through the weak part of rapier blades

