Build 1.2.0: A Major Update on UI, Gameplay, Scenario and a lot of improvements

We are excited to announce the release of Build 1.2.0, a major update to our game that brings a number of improvements and new features to enhance your gameplay experience.

In this update, we have fixed a bug related to the UI that was causing some strange behavior when pausing the game while interacting with computers or open dialogues. This should provide a smoother and more seamless experience for our players.

We have also updated the levels to prevent players from exploiting a glitch that allowed them to jump off the scenario. This should provide a more fair and enjoyable experience for all players.

We have added a new hit mark feature, which will make it easier for players to see when they have successfully hit an enemy.

We have also added some UI improvements related to healing, which will make it easier for players to keep track of their health and manage their healing items.

Finally, we are excited to introduce a new creature that players will encounter during gameplay. This new creature will add an additional layer of challenge and excitement to the game.

We hope you enjoy these new improvements and features. As always, please continue to share your feedback and suggestions with us so that we can continue to improve the game.