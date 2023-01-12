- Changed display for recipe inputs / outputs so that it’s more clear whether the recipe is slowed due to limited input availability or limited output capacity
- Adjusted colors for recipes slowed due to full output capacity
- Fixed bug preventing recipe prioritization from working correctly (lower-priority recipes were using up resources instead of higher-priority ones)
- Split Input Availability and Output Capacity Availability into separate percentages on the Crafting panel
- New inventory change rate formatting now applied to tooltip panel as well
- Added back Cactus Fruit (unlocked at town level 12) and Dragon Fruit (unlocked at town level 13) for default biome, as it was preventing several quests from being completable
- Fixed bug: Natural resources had stopped showing up in Inventory panel when a Harvesting or Cultivation recipe selected
- Fixed bug: Research buttons would not show correct state when scrolling or switching towns
Beta 1.39
