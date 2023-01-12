 Skip to content

Curse of the Deadwood update for 12 January 2023

Patch 13 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10310553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Enemies
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some Knot variants to not play their spawning animations
  • Resolved an issue that could cause sprouts not to despawn after death
General
  • Continued visual improvements for the newly implemented grass system
  • Resolved bugs on two levels that could cause certain parts of the levels to not load in after continuing from specific saves
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the Radiant Burst tutorial to show the same button twice
  • Resolved flickering shadows in multiple locations
  • Fixed a bug where some visual effects would appear behind the grass
  • Adjusted stray collisions that did not reasonably align with visible environment
  • Fixed a bug that caused some barriers to not lower after loading from certain save locations
Known Issues
  • We continue to look for ways to improve performance further
  • Some areas may have flickering shadows

