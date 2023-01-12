Patch 13 Notes

Patch Notes
Enemies
- Fixed a bug that could cause some Knot variants to not play their spawning animations
- Resolved an issue that could cause sprouts not to despawn after death
General
- Continued visual improvements for the newly implemented grass system
- Resolved bugs on two levels that could cause certain parts of the levels to not load in after continuing from specific saves
- Fixed a bug that could cause the Radiant Burst tutorial to show the same button twice
- Resolved flickering shadows in multiple locations
- Fixed a bug where some visual effects would appear behind the grass
- Adjusted stray collisions that did not reasonably align with visible environment
- Fixed a bug that caused some barriers to not lower after loading from certain save locations
Known Issues
- We continue to look for ways to improve performance further
- Some areas may have flickering shadows
