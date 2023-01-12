added: The Settings Window does now give a preview for the select UI Scale - you still need to restart the game manually after saving the changes for them to take effect

added: If you start the game and it detects, that parts of the UI are outside of screen it will display a warning/information about it with a button to open settings

fixed: When the game starts for the first time, it failed to detect several resolutions and always applied the 4k GUI Scale which made the whole UI too big for common resolutions per default. This patch should fix that issue and the UI Scale should be set more appropriatly depending on the vertical resolution.