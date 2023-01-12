Crushed Update Alpha 1.0.55

This week we've added new builds, made several changes aimed at improving the player's quality of life, and fixed some bugs, including critical ones. See you on Thursday!

Added construction object "Railings".

Added construction object "Stairs" (attached to one of the sides of the foundation).

Now the dead zombie is displayed with clothes.

Improved physics of the dead zombie's body.

Added height adjustment of the foundation building. You can adjust the height by rotating the mouse wheel.

Created own module for Photon which allows to convert data into bytes for flexible work. For now it is used only for transferring items in multiplayer.

Fixed the display of dead zombie's hands.

Fixed preview of the "Drawing Boards" object.

Fixed spun cargo crates in multiplayer.

Fixed transfer of items between players in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where the drawing from the "Drawing Board" could be saved incorrectly.

