 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 12 January 2023

Sidewinder Spin Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10310491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sidewinder Spin was behind in terms of playability and graphics, but also pretty large on disk. So we did some optimizations:

  • Sidewinder Spin lighting uses 1/4 the data outside of the track bounds.
  • Added more barriers and fences to Sidewinder Spin.
  • Increased width of some wooden platforms to reduce gameplay friction on Sidewinder Spin.
  • Added more Respawn Triggers for instances where falling off the track are possible on Sidewinder Spin.
  • Main Menu now indicates Build number for player feedback organization.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link