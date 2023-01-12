Sidewinder Spin Fixes

Sidewinder Spin was behind in terms of playability and graphics, but also pretty large on disk. So we did some optimizations:
- Sidewinder Spin lighting uses 1/4 the data outside of the track bounds.
- Added more barriers and fences to Sidewinder Spin.
- Increased width of some wooden platforms to reduce gameplay friction on Sidewinder Spin.
- Added more Respawn Triggers for instances where falling off the track are possible on Sidewinder Spin.
- Main Menu now indicates Build number for player feedback organization.
Changed files in this update