0.5.0 A little content and some changes.

New things
- Added an unlockable hero
- Level 20 boss
New Upgrades available
- implemented written bounties
- implemented spare bodies
- implemented extra roll upgrade
- implemented recruit charisma
- implemented equip discount
- implemented sharper tips
Changes
- Reaper's Magazine nerfed from +5/+5 to +3/+3
- Fix clicking on talent that Is purchased saying "not enough points"
- fix results menu to say talent points
- Grenade boss weakened slightly
- Autopilot is now enabled by default
- Tweaked post 22 scaling to lower damage scaling but increase enemy hp / armor scaling. Scaling is a temporary measure while there is no new enemies after wave 21, just so that people don't go on forever.
