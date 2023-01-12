 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 12 January 2023

0.5.0 A little content and some changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10310463

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New things
  • Added an unlockable hero
  • Level 20 boss
New Upgrades available
  • implemented written bounties
  • implemented spare bodies
  • implemented extra roll upgrade
  • implemented recruit charisma
  • implemented equip discount
  • implemented sharper tips
Changes
  • Reaper's Magazine nerfed from +5/+5 to +3/+3
  • Fix clicking on talent that Is purchased saying "not enough points"
  • fix results menu to say talent points
  • Grenade boss weakened slightly
  • Autopilot is now enabled by default
  • Tweaked post 22 scaling to lower damage scaling but increase enemy hp / armor scaling. Scaling is a temporary measure while there is no new enemies after wave 21, just so that people don't go on forever.

