Optimized mechanics.
Optimized rooms.
New achievements added.
New mechanics keyboard/mouse.
New room Select Players.
New arts.
New songs.
Christmas Blaster update for 12 January 2023
Optimized mechanics, new arts and songs.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimized mechanics.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update