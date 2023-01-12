 Skip to content

Christmas Blaster update for 12 January 2023

Optimized mechanics, new arts and songs.

Build 10310326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized mechanics.
Optimized rooms.
New achievements added.
New mechanics keyboard/mouse.
New room Select Players.
New arts.
New songs.

