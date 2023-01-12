Patch update

New Tutorial Zone!
Here players can safely learn about the many different features and skills available to them without the threat of dangerous enemies.
Patch notes
- Reduced block cost from 9% -> 5%
- Increase base stamina regen for players from 1.2% -> 4%
- Ability Costs now has more reduction from Endurance
- New Tutorial Zone for new players
- Bow Changes - Bows will now do 100% of the Rogue's Dexterity as bonus damage. This is technically a nerf for other classes, as only the rogue can truly draw out the full power of the bow now.
- Base damage for all bows have been adjusted.
- Update the reliability of charge attacks.
- Update some areas in the world.
- Melee charge attacks now use stamina.
