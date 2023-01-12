 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 12 January 2023

Patch update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Tutorial Zone!


Here players can safely learn about the many different features and skills available to them without the threat of dangerous enemies.

Patch notes

  • Reduced block cost from 9% -> 5%
  • Increase base stamina regen for players from 1.2% -> 4%
  • Ability Costs now has more reduction from Endurance
  • New Tutorial Zone for new players
  • Bow Changes - Bows will now do 100% of the Rogue's Dexterity as bonus damage. This is technically a nerf for other classes, as only the rogue can truly draw out the full power of the bow now.
  • Base damage for all bows have been adjusted.
  • Update the reliability of charge attacks.
  • Update some areas in the world.
  • Melee charge attacks now use stamina.

