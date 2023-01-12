Experimental RC1 Released!

RC1 Release Notes
- Fixed spawning algorythm over rewarding player in Challenger Mode
- Fixed Drake Emergency Shield FX not matching movement
- Fixed Choice panel showing all "Choice 1"
Please note that Challenger Leaderboard was reset.
