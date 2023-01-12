 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Lazarus update for 12 January 2023

Experimental RC1 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10310300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RC1 Release Notes

  • Fixed spawning algorythm over rewarding player in Challenger Mode
  • Fixed Drake Emergency Shield FX not matching movement
  • Fixed Choice panel showing all "Choice 1"

Please note that Challenger Leaderboard was reset.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link