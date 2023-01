Share · View all patches · Build 10310240 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 21:06:20 UTC by Wendy

A new updated build coming to steam today.

Updates/Fixes

Pixelation or PSX/Retro filter in the options



Collider on maze so player cant jump in or out

Added Drones in the maze & around the range



Outdoor range additions crates with Bomb, Extinguisher, Mugs, Pumpkins, Nitrous, C4 1 & 2

If you would like to send feedback visit my Discord server https://discord.gg/WWVhRDpk