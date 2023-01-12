 Skip to content

Lendas do Pebol: Mythic Football update for 12 January 2023

Lendas do Pebol is here! Version 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

It is finally release day! The beta build was substituted by the 1.0 version!
This version is focused on optimization! Some quality of life improvements, like increased controller support, are also included! (you should be able to navigate on the menus using only the controller)
Leave your feedback if you encounter any issue!
Soon we will release the update schedule! Stay tuned, the next update will add local multiplayer support!
Thank you for your attention! See you next time!

