Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 13 January 2023

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.8.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

We have another update for you in this year! We've given Lydia's Ranch a new UI, plus you'll find yourself in the caring hands of the hospital after a blackout. And we've got a good batch of fixes coming up!

We look forward to hearing from you here on the forums or on our social media channels! Thank you for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.8.2

ADDED
  • Lydia's Ranch: new UI. The new user interface is now more intuitive, and you can also decide in which of your structures the purchased animal will be housed.
  • If your character faints, the next day you appear at the hospital.
  • A vending machine in the hospital. This vending machine sells painkillers. The painkillers restore a lot of energy.
  • If you have more than 3 hearts of affinity with Matthew or Kiko when you buy at their shops you will get a friend discount ranging from 20% to 50%. The user interface of the shops will inform you of this, in addition to the obviously lower prices.
  • The stable displays the name of the horse it houses.
UPDATED
  • The ingredients required to craft Premium retaining soil: coal instead of apatite.
  • Achievements menu: The scroll bar scrolls down slower.
  • Fishing improvements.
  • Better optimised LODs.
  • UI improvements.
  • All the purchased vehicles now come without a default text on the number plate.
  • Now you can move some furniture from both ends.
  • Languages.
  • Pet AI: Pets are less intrusive, to avoid disturbing the player while performing farm tasks.
FIXED
  • The “giant dog” bug.
  • The missing vehicles bug.
  • The Harvester vehicle won't turn when being driven.
  • A bug when buying a horse at Lydia's Ranch.
  • An issue when playing with a Generic Xbox 360 controller.
  • Lydia's character model disappears when she arrives at her ranch.
  • At the end of the first year, the user interface is saying that you are on day 2 of spring when in fact it is day 1.
  • An issue that allows you to place objects while riding the scooter or other vehicle.
  • A bug that allows you to buy any store product totally free.
  • The UI for some market vendors is missing.
  • An issue with blackberry bushes.
  • Achievements for dudacoins earned are not unlocking.
  • An issue that allowed interaction with Lydia's ranch counter even if she was not present.
  • Some hospital machines do not have a collision box.
  • An issue that does not allow the crafting of some fertilisers.
  • Pets pass through some farm structures such as the henhouse or the barn.
  • By placing structures on farm boundaries, grass sometimes does not disappear.

