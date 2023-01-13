Hello friends!
We have another update for you in this year! We've given Lydia's Ranch a new UI, plus you'll find yourself in the caring hands of the hospital after a blackout. And we've got a good batch of fixes coming up!
We look forward to hearing from you here on the forums or on our social media channels! Thank you for your feedback!
Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.8.2
ADDED
- Lydia's Ranch: new UI. The new user interface is now more intuitive, and you can also decide in which of your structures the purchased animal will be housed.
- If your character faints, the next day you appear at the hospital.
- A vending machine in the hospital. This vending machine sells painkillers. The painkillers restore a lot of energy.
- If you have more than 3 hearts of affinity with Matthew or Kiko when you buy at their shops you will get a friend discount ranging from 20% to 50%. The user interface of the shops will inform you of this, in addition to the obviously lower prices.
- The stable displays the name of the horse it houses.
UPDATED
- The ingredients required to craft Premium retaining soil: coal instead of apatite.
- Achievements menu: The scroll bar scrolls down slower.
- Fishing improvements.
- Better optimised LODs.
- UI improvements.
- All the purchased vehicles now come without a default text on the number plate.
- Now you can move some furniture from both ends.
- Languages.
- Pet AI: Pets are less intrusive, to avoid disturbing the player while performing farm tasks.
FIXED
- The “giant dog” bug.
- The missing vehicles bug.
- The Harvester vehicle won't turn when being driven.
- A bug when buying a horse at Lydia's Ranch.
- An issue when playing with a Generic Xbox 360 controller.
- Lydia's character model disappears when she arrives at her ranch.
- At the end of the first year, the user interface is saying that you are on day 2 of spring when in fact it is day 1.
- An issue that allows you to place objects while riding the scooter or other vehicle.
- A bug that allows you to buy any store product totally free.
- The UI for some market vendors is missing.
- An issue with blackberry bushes.
- Achievements for dudacoins earned are not unlocking.
- An issue that allowed interaction with Lydia's ranch counter even if she was not present.
- Some hospital machines do not have a collision box.
- An issue that does not allow the crafting of some fertilisers.
- Pets pass through some farm structures such as the henhouse or the barn.
- By placing structures on farm boundaries, grass sometimes does not disappear.
