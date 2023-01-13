Hello friends!

We have another update for you in this year! We've given Lydia's Ranch a new UI, plus you'll find yourself in the caring hands of the hospital after a blackout. And we've got a good batch of fixes coming up!

We look forward to hearing from you here on the forums or on our social media channels! Thank you for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.8.2

ADDED

Lydia's Ranch: new UI. The new user interface is now more intuitive, and you can also decide in which of your structures the purchased animal will be housed.

If your character faints, the next day you appear at the hospital.

A vending machine in the hospital. This vending machine sells painkillers. The painkillers restore a lot of energy.

If you have more than 3 hearts of affinity with Matthew or Kiko when you buy at their shops you will get a friend discount ranging from 20% to 50%. The user interface of the shops will inform you of this, in addition to the obviously lower prices.

The stable displays the name of the horse it houses.

The ingredients required to craft Premium retaining soil: coal instead of apatite.

Achievements menu: The scroll bar scrolls down slower.

Fishing improvements.

Better optimised LODs.

UI improvements.

All the purchased vehicles now come without a default text on the number plate.

Now you can move some furniture from both ends.

Languages.

Pet AI: Pets are less intrusive, to avoid disturbing the player while performing farm tasks.

FIXED