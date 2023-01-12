Update v0.7.5

It’s been a whole month since the Early Access launch! You guys have been amazing, thanks for your support and feedback. Also, a warm welcome to all the new vikings that have just joined this wonderful community!

In this update we want bring some important QoL improvements, better performance, survivors balancing, a few bug fixes and… new Ascensions!

Survivors

Axeldör, Thyra and Hafgrim's Ultimate Abilities have been upgraded. Each time you activate their definite ability, they will also receive a stat boost that will last as long as their ulti.

For example, Axeldör's Infinity Whirlwind will now increase his Relic damage by 25/50/100% and his Relic area by 50/100/150%. These boosts will only be applied to the character’s Relics, not to the Ultimate’s stats.



Hafgrim's Fjölkyngi Staff AI has been improved, being now able to target the same enemy with different projectiles.

In addition, one of his constellation restrictions has been removed. That way, you’ll be able to go to both left and right passive branches.

Thyra also got a rework. Her passives were limited to Bows, Daggers and Bombs, now they are not, making her more flexible and rewarding to create powerful builds. This improvement will also boost the Secret Character’s builds.

Ascensions

Weapons you bought from Gnöki were always a nice addition, but maybe not strong enough, they lacked Ascensions... So, we chatted with the Norse Gods and they finally agreed to add Ascensions to these weapons too!! Can’t wait for you to use Ascension crystals and try them out!

Sadly, winter Relics did not get an Ascension. It’s a secret, but someone told us they will next time they pop up for future winter seasons.



Quality of Life

Settings

We have improved and added new features to the Settings panel. You may customize it as you wish:

Choose enemy attacks color.

New option to see enemy attacks on the top layer.

Visual effects alpha option.

Camera shake amount.

Move your character using the mouse (this option disables moving with the keyboard).

FPS rate.

Glossary

Many of you have been asking for this upgrade! Each time you approach a Relic, you’ll be able to see its description. This way you can know what each Relic does before you grab it.

An option has been added to the settings panel to remove this aid in case you don’t need it.



Others

Obelisk cooldown now starts right after you pick up its buff.

Active Relics such as the Dancing Spear can now appear in Altars.

When collected, every Active Relic will start at Level 5. (In future Yggdrasil updates, you’ll able to increase this level).

Once you have defeated a boss for the first time, it will drop some seeds. The amount of seeds you earn will depend on the amount time you take to defeat it.

The number of leaves that can be obtained to upgrade Yggdrasil has been increased by 10.

Restart button has been added to de Pause menu.

Fixes

Overheal was not working properly.

XP multiplier stat was not being applied when collecting experience.

Tarot Deck now hits elites.

Åse's feathers were sometimes not damaging enemies.

Fixed a problem with data saving that caused a loss of progress on very rare occasions.

Eir's Freezing Path Ascension stopped working when you went to Gnöki’s Realm.

RNG Tonic didn’t show which stat was boosted in some cases.

Some of you are starting to accumulate too many seeds and they will finally come in handy in this future update! The only thing we can say is that Expert+ mode is nearer and nearer. In this new mode, you’ll be able to decide how strong enemies are and see how far you can go.

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

