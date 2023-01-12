Changes:

Changed the clouds.

Made the sky more blue.

Tons of visual changes to the grass.

Tutorial now requests Roast instead of Soup.

Using a shimmering bait makes the fish shimmering when it is caught.

More recipe balance changes

Hidden the 'contain' tags which are currently not used for anything

Bugfixes:

Fixed saving recipes saving the wrong effects if it included inheriting effects.

Fixed auto cooking not setting the main ingredient.

Fixed an auto cooking issue with raw preparation.

Fixed not being able to jump and use the bugnet at the same time.