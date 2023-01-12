 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 12 January 2023

ClientVersion 5593

Build 10310009 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Finnish, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - Level 50
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - Level 100
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 5 Battle Pass Levels
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 11 Battle Pass Levels
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 24 Battle Pass Levels
  • Modified Economy Item: The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache
  • Modified Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache II

English Localization

  • DOTA_ChangeLog_BP2022Ended: The 2022 Battle Pass has ended. Click here to claim any final rewards.
  • DOTA_CandyShop_Error_ExpiredShop: This candy shop is no longer available.
  • DOTA_StickerStore_NoStickersAvailable: There are no stickers for sale.

