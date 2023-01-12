Dota 2 update for 12 January 2023
ClientVersion 5593
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Finnish, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - Level 50
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - Level 100
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 5 Battle Pass Levels
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 11 Battle Pass Levels
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 24 Battle Pass Levels
- Modified Economy Item: The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle
- Modified Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache
- Modified Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache II
English Localization
- DOTA_ChangeLog_BP2022Ended:
- DOTA_CandyShop_Error_ExpiredShop:
- DOTA_StickerStore_NoStickersAvailable:
