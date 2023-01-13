A hefty patch to kick off the new year!

Share · View all patches · Build 10309944 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

Thank you all for supporting Impaler, and providing us with tons of feedback. As we mentioned last time, we’re constantly working on new content and features to expand our game. This update brings new obstacles, new difficulty levels, and much more!

Our goal going forward is to introduce changes that will expand on what Impaler delivered at launch. Over the next weeks we will offer a roadmap that will lay out what we have planned for Impaler in the coming months.

For now - please check out the full patch notes:

New Features / Content

New obstacle “Monolith” - Extremely large indestructible obstacle that can offer cover from ranged projectiles and spawns in a porous configuration so movement is not overly restricted

New obstacle “Retractor” - Indestructible metal obstacle that retracts when enemies are nearby. Blocks player movement but allows passage of monsters.

Unlockable game difficulties + score bonuses Hard 1.25X score bonus Reduced healing Nightmare 1.5X score bonus Reduced healing, tougher monsters, start with low HP, easy spike overheats

Two new achievements for completing the game on Hard and Nightmare

Bullet time mechanics simplified Bullet time fills by taking damage and killing monsters Bullet time cooldown is removed and progress no longer decays with time Triggers when the player presses attack

New config.ini settings for enabling / disabling some visual settings Weapon sway Weapon bob Screen shake



Balance / Gameplay

Stomp damage reduced to 30 from 35

Melee monsters about 5% faster

Coin crate now drops 3 coins instead of 4

Monsters that have ranged attacks more intelligently lob projectiles at you (over obstacles and at greater ranges)

Boss shoots 6 fireballs in succession instead of 2 at once

Platform / rocket monster changes: The platform can be temporarily damaged causing the platform to lower making it more vulnerable (will see electricity / sparks) Will lob rockets high into the air to attack players hiding behind obstacles / at a distance

Stage 10 has a more challenging obstacle layout & additional jump pads

Slime monster uses ranged attack more aggressively

Crusher “skull” obstacles will reset after dropping so they can be reused as traps

Minor reduction in health pickup attraction (was too forgiving)

Increased bullet penetration against spikes (so you can shoot monsters behind them easier)

Jump arrows now spawn coins above them after 30s (only spawns once but makes them more fun to use)

Improved layout and bouncing behavior of the floating arrows (more satisfying now)

Offerings will move themselves away from walls and corners (common point of frustration)

Increased coin reward from 6 to 10 when completing a stage with full health

Platform monsters hide for 4s instead of 6s

Changed behavior of weapon cooldowns slightly + balance values updated. Slightly higher thresholds for overheats and slightly slower cooldowns. (was bug in math that needed to be fixed)

~10% reduction on weapon overheat cooldown

Additional HUD indicator for when bullet time is available

Large versions of monsters have ~30% more health

Fixed placement of spikes when spike jumping (was previously offset in a frustrating way behind the players feet when looking straight down)

Increased size of offerings

Audio / Visual

Blood particle effects improved

Improved particle effects for destruction of boss “spike” obstacles

Fixed some flickering on the boss shield

Obstacles have a shake animation when damaged

Minor improvements to environment art

Increase opacity of hit indicator and reduced its size

Improved camera animations when jumping and stomping

Increased visibility of shadows when objects are above the ground

Generally improved map lighting and shadows (+ slightly increased brightness)

Coins slightly bigger & more visible

Reduce smoke from shotgun pellet impacts

Upscaled art for the stage # pickup

Improved visual presentation of coin and health power ups (faux lighting effect)

Menu buttons are more gray than blue

Added missing sounds to certain pickup spawns

Changed visual appearance of plasma nades to be more distinct from the normal plasma projectiles

Improved art assets for offerings

Improved art assets for large stone obstacle

Improved art assets for spikey boss obstacle

Improved misc menu art / icons

Added blue glow on weapon to show bullet time is ready

Added unique sounds for shooting offerings

Added ambient sound for offering destinations

General audio mixing improvements

Bug Fixes / Technical

Fixed bug causing occasional inconsistency with the strength of weapon recoil impulse on player (you can now use gun recoil to run backwards faster)

Fixed an incorrect German localization

Fixed gold farming exploit with “Demolition Man” - coins only spawn during the phase where monsters spawn. (you can no longer keep the last enemy alive to farm coins)

Fixed offerings triggering jump pads

Fixed death sounds playing multiple times on some monsters

Fixed bug with stakes incorrectly rendering when stuck in a wall

Fixed missing windows taskbar icon

Reduced overall load times

