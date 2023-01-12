 Skip to content

SlasherRPG update for 12 January 2023

Fix Bug 13/1

Fix

  • Bug Magic Attack ( Tree )
  • Bug Crafting UI
  • Fire ball consume mp 20 -> 1
  • Fix Fire ball Animation And Rotation Target (Smooth Attack)
  • Fix Item Text Tooltip (Mage , STR , VIT ,WIS )
  • Fix Building Slot Multiple Skill Slot

