Mafia Pigs Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Power me up Toto!!

Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Powerups are the name of the game. You can now find protection, invisibility, and speed powerups on the multiplayer heist Royale missions + some fun new environmental elements.

Bigger changes

  • New powerups are alive: discover them scattered around the Heist Royal level and zoom past your friends or through packs of guards.
  • Pickpocket.... the less said about this, the better, but you can now steal stuff from others. Pickpocket them while they are doing something else and grab a random item from their inventory. Your friends will thank you for it!
  • A shock-ray trap, so you mess with and trap people in small spaces.

That's it! Onto the smaller stuff:

Smaller changes and Quality of Life

Here are some of the other changes in the build and bug fixes:

  • Guards are more lively in Multiplayer / Heist Royale.
  • Inventories have become infinite, so you don't have to keep dropping stuff.
  • New secret ways to complete the heist royale mission.
  • A lot to lobby connection improvements to remove crashes after restarting missions and matches.

