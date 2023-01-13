Power me up Toto!!

Powerups are the name of the game. You can now find protection, invisibility, and speed powerups on the multiplayer heist Royale missions + some fun new environmental elements.
Bigger changes
- New powerups are alive: discover them scattered around the Heist Royal level and zoom past your friends or through packs of guards.
- Pickpocket.... the less said about this, the better, but you can now steal stuff from others. Pickpocket them while they are doing something else and grab a random item from their inventory. Your friends will thank you for it!
- A shock-ray trap, so you mess with and trap people in small spaces.
That's it! Onto the smaller stuff:
Smaller changes and Quality of Life
Here are some of the other changes in the build and bug fixes:
- Guards are more lively in Multiplayer / Heist Royale.
- Inventories have become infinite, so you don't have to keep dropping stuff.
- New secret ways to complete the heist royale mission.
- A lot to lobby connection improvements to remove crashes after restarting missions and matches.
Changed files in this update