New Features
- Added a full Map(a long requested feature) to the Pause Menu
- Additional icons have been added to the map
- An icon key, along with the names of NPCs in a room, can be found in the upper right of the full map
- Changed Nowhere portals - there is now a single portal with a menu that lets you pick your destination
- This means Lower Nowhere has been removed from Chapter 2 (RIP)
- Added a new area to the Cave in Chapter 3 and beyond, along with a new method of obtaining the Night Mother Outfit
- To address concerns about being locked out of witch training in Chapter 3 and beyond, added a witch trainer NPC to the Attic Prison, as well as a secret passage
- Added the Observatory to the Attic in Chapter 3 and beyond, along with a new monster(the King's Eye)
Balance Changes
- The Labyrinth areas have been made smaller, with more densely clustered background objects
- The Cottages have had more objects added to them, such as searchable barrels
- Removed the Pocket Mirror curse toll
- Paralysis Traps and Eye Sigil Traps are dispellable with a Warding Candle
Bug Fixes
- Fix Iron Maidens not working properly(unable to be closed from the inside)
- Fix an issue where some actions, such as taking a photo, would not work when FPS are low
- Fix the Second Chance ring continuing to work over and over without breaking after dying once with a Recall Shrine activated
- Fix a chance for items like Strange Coins not being able to be found in cursed chests on subsequent nights
- Fix Eye Sigil traps not activating
