 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 12 January 2023

0.96

Share · View all patches · Build 10309873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a full Map(a long requested feature) to the Pause Menu
  • Additional icons have been added to the map
  • An icon key, along with the names of NPCs in a room, can be found in the upper right of the full map
  • Changed Nowhere portals - there is now a single portal with a menu that lets you pick your destination
    • This means Lower Nowhere has been removed from Chapter 2 (RIP)
  • Added a new area to the Cave in Chapter 3 and beyond, along with a new method of obtaining the Night Mother Outfit
  • To address concerns about being locked out of witch training in Chapter 3 and beyond, added a witch trainer NPC to the Attic Prison, as well as a secret passage
  • Added the Observatory to the Attic in Chapter 3 and beyond, along with a new monster(the King's Eye)

Balance Changes

  • The Labyrinth areas have been made smaller, with more densely clustered background objects
  • The Cottages have had more objects added to them, such as searchable barrels
  • Removed the Pocket Mirror curse toll
  • Paralysis Traps and Eye Sigil Traps are dispellable with a Warding Candle

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Iron Maidens not working properly(unable to be closed from the inside)
  • Fix an issue where some actions, such as taking a photo, would not work when FPS are low
  • Fix the Second Chance ring continuing to work over and over without breaking after dying once with a Recall Shrine activated
  • Fix a chance for items like Strange Coins not being able to be found in cursed chests on subsequent nights
  • Fix Eye Sigil traps not activating

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link