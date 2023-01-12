- Fixed a bug where the Motorcycle screams multiple times when she starts to chase you
- Challenge mode times now saves to your computer and syncs with Steam cloud
The Motorcycle update for 12 January 2023
Patch 1.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
