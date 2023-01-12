 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Motorcycle update for 12 January 2023

Patch 1.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10309845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Motorcycle screams multiple times when she starts to chase you
  • Challenge mode times now saves to your computer and syncs with Steam cloud

Changed files in this update

Depot 2222531
  • Loading history…
Depot 2222532
  • Loading history…
Depot 2222533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link