Share · View all patches · Build 10309830 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

We are constantly receiving positive feedback — 93% of the 292 user reviews(!).

Thank you so much for them (!) because they inspire us to do regular free updates for our fans.

STEERING WHEEL SUPPORT

For more than a year, you've been asking to add steering wheel support and the ability to set buttons. We have made many updates during this time.

Today we are happy to say that support for the steering wheel and the ability to set buttons is ready.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT 50%

Now you can buy Offroad Mania with our SPECIAL DISCOUNT 50% (JAN 14 — 28, 2023).

We are not planning any more such BIG DISCOUNTS (50%) in 2023, so we advise you to BUY NOW!

Better yet, a few copies for friends. Moreover, we plan to add cooperative modes in the future.

Also you can support us:

1. Play Offroad Mania and give feedback

2. Say your friends about it or make a gift-key ;)

3. Be ready for a new free updates!

OFFROAD MANIA ON YOUTUBE

⟶ Subscribe and get more information about Offroad Mania on our youtube channel.

AUTOMOBILE SIM BUNDLE

Automobile Sim Bundle now includes: Offroad Mania + My Truck Game.

My Truck Game — this game is focused on physics based off road truck and bus simulation. The main priority is tire deformation and suspension simulation for heavy vehicles.

You can support us and buy Automobile Sim Bundle to save 10% off all 2 items!

Regular updates are:

_+ new cars,

new levels for Classic mode,

new pieces for Endless mode,

new tracks for Racing mode,

new game modes

and so on._

Now we work on the next update:

- new bonus car.

p.s. We've read all your comments and we need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!