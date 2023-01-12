New Year, New Update!

Hello Agartha Community, hope you all had a good New Years. We have a lot of updates for you to look forward to! At this time we do not have a projected release date for these features, but we will announce a release date as soon as we have that information available to us. In the meantime please check out discord for weekly progress sneak peaks. Now, on to the juicy details:

Improved hit registration- Weapons will now have much more precise collisions. Instead of using less precise attack sweeping with box collisions, our weapons now use a ray cast system that detects hits based on various collision points on a weapon, similar to other great games in this genre such as Mordhau.

Stamina Damage Grace Period- For a period of 1 second after you initially block a hit, you cannot lose stamina from blocking hits during this period. What this means is, if 3 players strike you all at once, and you are blocking, you will only lose stamina from the first strike that hits. This should make 1vX better since the solo player is less likely to be overwhelmed by simultaneous strikes.

Item Grid Snapping- For ease of user experience when manipulating the inventory, looting, and organizing your stash

Dual Wielding- Hold two weapons and defeat your enemies with furious strikes.

Draugrs- New tougher zombie type that uses one handed weapons. We hope this new enemy type bridges the difficulty level between zombies and humans.

Backpack overhaul- Backpacks slots will be implemented and they will also be able to be insured.

Random Faction Events- The Lost island will now spawn easily visible events that feature NPC factions such as bandits, zombies, crusaders, and samurai. These will be hotpoints with a lot of tough enemies, good loot, and a point for players to converge upon to find action.

Two New Maps- The Forsaken Temple and the Freebooter Arena. We are particularly excited to see how players react to the Solo Queue only PvP focused freebooter arena.

…And a lot more tweaks and bug fixes we are working on to improve the overall game experience. These details will be revealed when we come out with the official patch notes preview.

We hope you are as excited as we are for future updates, more news will be rolling out soon. We are hard at work making the game, and are looking forward to growing our community and substantiating that Expedition Agartha is the best melee looter extraction game on the market. Join our discord to get access to more visuals and sneak peeks of what we are working on. See you soon!