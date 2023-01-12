Update 2.1.2

Input
- The ability to change characters by pressing the H key has been removed (it was left for development purposes)
Characters
- Now, when a user exits a game, they will drop all items they are carrying.
- Characters are now taller (to fix issues with reaching tables).
Game
- The game no longer ends when there are two players trapped in a four player game.
- The flashlight is now centered correctly.
- The initial key was appearing on the ground issue was fixed.
UI
- The client no longer sees the "Start game" button without being the host.
Xmas
- It is no longer possible to enter behind the spawn in Xmas.
- Missions now work correctly in Xmas.
Enemy
- The behavior of the enemy has been updated so that it occasionally goes to the position of a player, in order to avoid always going to its ball.
Changed files in this update