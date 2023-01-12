 Skip to content

Slashers update for 12 January 2023

Update 2.1.2

Build 10309716

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Input

  • The ability to change characters by pressing the H key has been removed (it was left for development purposes)

Characters

  • Now, when a user exits a game, they will drop all items they are carrying.
  • Characters are now taller (to fix issues with reaching tables).

Game

  • The game no longer ends when there are two players trapped in a four player game.
  • The flashlight is now centered correctly.
  • The initial key was appearing on the ground issue was fixed.

UI

  • The client no longer sees the "Start game" button without being the host.

Xmas

  • It is no longer possible to enter behind the spawn in Xmas.
  • Missions now work correctly in Xmas.

Enemy

  • The behavior of the enemy has been updated so that it occasionally goes to the position of a player, in order to avoid always going to its ball.

