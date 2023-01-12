 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azrael update for 12 January 2023

Another Big Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10309663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a lot of bugs, adds a few new graphics, effects, and gameplay balances. I hope you enjoy the latest version of Azrael!

Changed files in this update

Azrael Content Depot 1527461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link