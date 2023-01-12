Made the dialog items have a little more room on the bottom for TV's with slight overscan. Changed the dialog/information when you first get Double Jump to make it feel better, hopefully.
Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 12 January 2023
Small patch for ui updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
