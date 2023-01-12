God Mode is here!

Hey basketball fans!

I'm excited to announce a brand new update for Astonishing Basketball on Steam. With this update, you can now customize the color of your minor team to make it truly your own. Additionally, we've added new avatars for the members of your front office!

We've also added many new bleacher messages to make your experience even more immersive. As you reach certain milestones, you'll now be celebrated by the world!

But that's not all - we're also introducing a special feature called "God Mode" which allows you to force any trade you'd like and start with a big payroll. With this powerful tool at your disposal, the possibilities are endless.

What are you waiting for? Update your game now and take your team to the top of the league!

Thank you for your support, and see you on the court!