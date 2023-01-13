DLCs are out now!

Dear adventurers:

The two DLCs [Champion of Chaos] and [The Tournament] are officially meeting with you today! The featured update has been live with v.1.0.15 along with a 60% off discount!

In the meanwhile, we are also thrilled to announce the mobile version will be also released on mobile platforms with DLC too, you can enjoy Sands of Salzaar with a pocket version now!

Free DLC - [Champion of Chaos]

Champions of Chaos is a Free content expansion pack that was added to the base game and inspired by some of the most popular suggestions and feedback we’ve collected from the community. Again, we’d like to thank you all for giving us so much support!

This pack includes:

NPC is always the key to Sands of Salzaar, so we hope that their skills will be developed around the character setting and their own background. This can better enhance the image of the characters, and also allow adventurers to have a more clear target when making recruitment decisions. Therefore, we first re-designed a new skill talent tree with 17 characters, and expanded the number of skills on the basis of the original skill tree.

Here are the 17 heroes:

Amira Zahra, Princess Bellen, Astrid、Riq、Yousef, Goldie Kabir, Lotus Kabir, Tiqin, Assel, Shahid, Yaya、Galo Zahra, Najima, Batu, Rwal, Threnody, Tasha.



Compared with the original design, we hope the designed skills have some control effects and combination effects of skill linkage. Besides, the linking effect between these characters can have better combat performance in another DLC [The Tournament], in the 3v3 battle mode, allowing adventurers to have more choices when group-up a team.



Paid DLC - [The Tournament]**

The Tournament is a new mode with character cultivation, skill builds and combat operations elements. Adventurers can try different combinations of heroes according to their own preferences, and dig out the most suitable combat style for yourselves,



This pack includes:

Sands of Salzaar has hundreds of NPCs with different personalities and characteristics. We hope that when adventurers take them under command, it is not just to collect people or reduce the enemy's forces, but to hope that these NPCs can become good helpers for adventurers so that everyone's journey in the desert will no longer be lonely. Skills linkage must be a way for the mentioned above, NPCs in 3v3 battles will reveal more chemicals after your cultivation.

However, with this amount of skill rework and NPC designs, we can imagine that there must be some places that have bugs or unbalanced stat in the NPC Designs and the 3v3 arena mode. we will continue to improve this part of the content in the future, and we hope that you can feel free to communicate with us, Thank you for your support!

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!