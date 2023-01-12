Some New Sites in Lost River (in v1.0.9g Public Beta)

The next patch, v1.0.9g, is now in public beta on Steam for Windows and MacOS. This has some things that we just couldn't quite get done for the Lost River DLC release last month, so we set them aside. These include three new dens and seven new rendezvous sites. We've also made the Lost Luck silver mine (in the Temple Rocks area) explorable -- but be sure to pick up a miner's lantern before venturing into the darkness! (These lanterns are only available in new games, not in existing saves.)

With Lost River released, we are now focusing on the WolfQuest Saga. Tommi has been working on a major overhaul of the AI system for many months -- as usual, that took longer than expected -- but we're ready to make good progress on the Saga and the Tower Fall DLC map now. In the Saga, your wolf family will continue on over the years, continuously, as pups grow up and new pups are born. Our video Where No WolfQuest Has Gone Before has more information about our plan for the Saga. Stay tuned for updates!

PUBLIC BETA for v1.0.9g

1.0.9g - Beta 9

NOTE: Game saves in this beta are NOT compatible with the last patch: any new games or newly-saved games will be broken if you switch back to 1.0.8e (but will work again once this patch is released). Multiplayer is also not backward-compatible: you can only play with others who have this beta.

NEW:

Lost Luck Silver Mine is now explorable. Start a new game to explore the mine -- in new games, there are two miner's lanterns outside the mine, be sure to pick one up before going inside.

Miner achievement for reaching deepest point in Lost Luck mine.

Three new dens.

Six new rendezvous sites.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Improved NPC pathfinding around the boulders below cliffs.

Reduced brightness in scent view when snow is on the ground In non-winter seasons.

Added a few more days in Find Mate quest before winter season begins.

Snow accumulated on animals now melts quickly when indoors.

Collector's Cache achievement can now be earned in LR as well as SC, and the requirement in either is to have eight collectible objects at your den.

When jumping to next year, your pack name is the default selection at the end of Establish Territory quest.

Foam now appears around wolves in all LR water bodies, including hot springs. (Did not before due to new water shaders in LR.)

In Lost River, there's now a new set of suggested pack names when naming your pack.

Numbering of wolves in Lost River rival packs now starts at higher numbers than one.

Some reductions in memory usage when going from one game scene to another.

Reduced pitted/jagginess of deep snow surface around rocky areas.

Terrain and water refinements.

In Lost River, more tall grass patches added in downtown area.

BUGS FIXED:

In Slough Creek and Lost River, there are no bull elk in large elk herds in autumn.

When snow is present in main menu, the distant hills don't have snow.

In certain circumstances, non-host players can change the name of the pack in multiplayer games.

In certain locations, newborns can spawn outside of tall grass patches.

When setting up a multiplayer game, if the game cannot connect to the selected region, the player is often unable to choose another region and try again.

Wolf growl audio keeps playing if player chooses another emote during the growl.

There are no bull elk in large elk herds in autumn, in Slough Creek and Lost River.

BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:

In multiplayer games, several issues with player-wolf getting stuck against fence or unstoppably running in Cattle Ranch area.

In winter, the scent glow on many dirt dens is blocked by the snow mound.

Wolves float too high in the water in some creeks.

Leaves blow around the player when indoors.

Beavers carry branches when going away from water, instead of when returning to it.

Dead dog airborne scents are not the X icon.

Various minor terrain and water issues.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD