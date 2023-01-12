Another routine hotfix patch for v10.00 related changes, plus a couple fixes beyond that.
King (buff)
• Tenacity: 1.5% → 1.6%
• 1v1 king’s health increased by 10%
• 4v4 king’s health increased by 2%
• Reverted the recent 4v4-only Chain Lightning buff
Hades (fixed)
• Summon Thanatos: Mana cost: 62 → 60
• Fixed a case where Hades was sometimes gaining more mana from Intellect than intended
Needler (nerf)
• Attack speed: 2.17 → 2.13
Dread Knight (fix)
• Fixed a bug where Dread Knight’s clones were dealing Pierce damage instead of Magic damage
Ladder Points
• Elo to LP scaling: quadratic → true exponential (this change will take place at the start of next week’s LP period)
Fixes & Improvements
• HUD: Fixed a display bug where mercenaries and king upgrades were displaying a reduced income amount in 2v2
• Client UI: Fixed a display bug where Classic ratings were displaying incorrectly in-game and in postgame
• Client UI: Fixed some cases where postgame rewards would accidentally wrap to the next line
• Client UI: Fixed some display issues with Worker (eco build) mastery
• Client UI: Friends list should now display in-game even if signed out of Steam Friends
• Stability: Fixed a rare network situation that would cause game instability
• Graphics: Fixed a bug with Desert Pilgrim’s chain heal effects (and possibly others) not rendering properly
Friendly reminder that we’re only 2 days into the ranked season. Please give us time to evaluate feedback and data. We'd rather make confident changes a day late than dubious changes a day early. We've already patched the game 5 times in the past week, and we will continue to patch it as needed.
