Another routine hotfix patch for v10.00 related changes, plus a couple fixes beyond that.

King (buff)

• Tenacity: 1.5% → 1.6%

• 1v1 king’s health increased by 10%

• 4v4 king’s health increased by 2%

• Reverted the recent 4v4-only Chain Lightning buff

Hades (fixed)

• Summon Thanatos: Mana cost: 62 → 60

• Fixed a case where Hades was sometimes gaining more mana from Intellect than intended

Needler (nerf)

• Attack speed: 2.17 → 2.13

Dread Knight (fix)

• Fixed a bug where Dread Knight’s clones were dealing Pierce damage instead of Magic damage

Ladder Points

• Elo to LP scaling: quadratic → true exponential (this change will take place at the start of next week’s LP period)

Fixes & Improvements

• HUD: Fixed a display bug where mercenaries and king upgrades were displaying a reduced income amount in 2v2

• Client UI: Fixed a display bug where Classic ratings were displaying incorrectly in-game and in postgame

• Client UI: Fixed some cases where postgame rewards would accidentally wrap to the next line

• Client UI: Fixed some display issues with Worker (eco build) mastery

• Client UI: Friends list should now display in-game even if signed out of Steam Friends

• Stability: Fixed a rare network situation that would cause game instability

• Graphics: Fixed a bug with Desert Pilgrim’s chain heal effects (and possibly others) not rendering properly

Friendly reminder that we’re only 2 days into the ranked season. Please give us time to evaluate feedback and data. We'd rather make confident changes a day late than dubious changes a day early. We've already patched the game 5 times in the past week, and we will continue to patch it as needed.