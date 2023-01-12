Leaderboard Beta

yo

this patch brings a beta for leaderboards.

to access the beta, go to library, right click super galaxy ball, select properties, then select betas tab and select the "beta for new features". if the beta does not show up, try restarting steam.

Beta Notes

leaderboards currently only work in singleplayer (no portal run)

leaderboards may be reset at any moment during the beta if i need to

leaderboards WILL be reset before leaderboards update goes live

leaderboards require you to be online and have steam cloud enabled

any progress made while playing beta will not carry over to main game

please keep in mind that this is a beta, which means some things will be broken and hopefully i am able to fix all / most of the problems before posting it as a live regular update.

if you encounter any problems / bugs or have any concerns about this beta, i would appreciate it if you posted about it in the super galaxy ball community as a discussion with as much info as possible.

thanks.