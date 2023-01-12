Moved Around Main Menu to fit with more newer UI

Changed Background images for UI

Changed UI font to use the same as map text

UN starting positions Option

Autonomous starting positions Option

Renamed United Kingdoms to United kingdom

Added Nuclear sites to saves

Added Capitals to saves

Added Coast to saves

Added Islands to saves

Added Best prefix to split event

Added Worst prefix to split event

Added Mediocre prefix to split event

Updated MainMenu map to V12.02 Map

Updated MainMenu map code to v12 Sorting Code

Added text to MainMenu map

MainMenu map now updates based on your toggles (Only when restarting game or re entering main menu)

MainMenu map now shows in your current skins

Removed EasterEggs menu

Removed EasterEgg Buttons

Removed Links Menu

Text no longer moves and instead gets deleted and replaced each update

Referendum Text no longer acts weird

No more Bigboi during Referendums

Quit button in pause no longer deletes all game data

Fixed bug where winterwonderland achievement didn't work properly

You now don't need to unlock winterwonderland on each computer to get the skins

Added 3 artificial island competition winners islands

Added 3 artificial island competition winners to credits

Texts should now always update at end and start of world war

Updated code turning off texts mid game

Added 15 new Countries with SubDivisions

Azerbaijan

Botswana

Congo

Eritrea

Gabon

Georgia

Iceland

Jordan

Liberia

Nepal

Netherlands

Serbia

Somaliland

Uganda