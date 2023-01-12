-
Moved Around Main Menu to fit with more newer UI
-
Changed Background images for UI
-
Changed UI font to use the same as map text
-
UN starting positions Option
-
Autonomous starting positions Option
-
Renamed United Kingdoms to United kingdom
-
Added Nuclear sites to saves
-
Added Capitals to saves
-
Added Coast to saves
-
Added Islands to saves
-
Added Best prefix to split event
-
Added Worst prefix to split event
-
Added Mediocre prefix to split event
-
Updated MainMenu map to V12.02 Map
-
Updated MainMenu map code to v12 Sorting Code
-
Added text to MainMenu map
-
MainMenu map now updates based on your toggles (Only when restarting game or re entering main menu)
-
MainMenu map now shows in your current skins
-
Removed EasterEggs menu
-
Removed EasterEgg Buttons
-
Removed Links Menu
-
Text no longer moves and instead gets deleted and replaced each update
-
Referendum Text no longer acts weird
-
No more Bigboi during Referendums
-
Quit button in pause no longer deletes all game data
-
Fixed bug where winterwonderland achievement didn't work properly
-
You now don't need to unlock winterwonderland on each computer to get the skins
-
Added 3 artificial island competition winners islands
-
Added 3 artificial island competition winners to credits
-
Texts should now always update at end and start of world war
-
Updated code turning off texts mid game
-
Added 15 new Countries with SubDivisions
-
Azerbaijan
-
Botswana
-
Congo
-
Eritrea
-
Gabon
-
Georgia
-
Iceland
-
Jordan
-
Liberia
-
Nepal
-
Netherlands
-
Serbia
-
Somaliland
-
Uganda
-
Uruguay
EarthRoyale update for 12 January 2023
V12.02.00
Patchnotes via Steam Community
