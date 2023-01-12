 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 12 January 2023

V12.02.00

V12.02.00

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Moved Around Main Menu to fit with more newer UI

  • Changed Background images for UI

  • Changed UI font to use the same as map text

  • UN starting positions Option

  • Autonomous starting positions Option

  • Renamed United Kingdoms to United kingdom

  • Added Nuclear sites to saves

  • Added Capitals to saves

  • Added Coast to saves

  • Added Islands to saves

  • Added Best prefix to split event

  • Added Worst prefix to split event

  • Added Mediocre prefix to split event

  • Updated MainMenu map to V12.02 Map

  • Updated MainMenu map code to v12 Sorting Code

  • Added text to MainMenu map

  • MainMenu map now updates based on your toggles (Only when restarting game or re entering main menu)

  • MainMenu map now shows in your current skins

  • Removed EasterEggs menu

  • Removed EasterEgg Buttons

  • Removed Links Menu

  • Text no longer moves and instead gets deleted and replaced each update

  • Referendum Text no longer acts weird

  • No more Bigboi during Referendums

  • Quit button in pause no longer deletes all game data

  • Fixed bug where winterwonderland achievement didn't work properly

  • You now don't need to unlock winterwonderland on each computer to get the skins

  • Added 3 artificial island competition winners islands

  • Added 3 artificial island competition winners to credits

  • Texts should now always update at end and start of world war

  • Updated code turning off texts mid game

  • Added 15 new Countries with SubDivisions

  • Azerbaijan

  • Botswana

  • Congo

  • Eritrea

  • Gabon

  • Georgia

  • Iceland

  • Jordan

  • Liberia

  • Nepal

  • Netherlands

  • Serbia

  • Somaliland

  • Uganda

  • Uruguay

