The January update is here! It comes with a new permission option, scripting UI widgets, important bug fixes and more:

• Add new permission for saving the game on clients. This can be useful to prevent cheating by clients inspecting or loading the save file to access hidden information like hand cards of other players.

• Allow selecting cards in (locked) card holders using drag selection

• Show card tooltips in the on-screen hand

• Show card fronts in object zoom for holders of other players if they are set to show card fronts (instead of hiding cards)

• Add an option for snap grids in addition to rectangular and hexagonal: circular grids can be used to quickly create circles of snap points

• Clearer images for checkboxes, sliders, and selection boxes on UI scales larger than 100%

• Add a warning when exiting template editor while a snap grid hasn't been added

• Log files are now enabled for Linux and Mac (they only existed on Windows before)

Scripting

• Add RichText : a text widget that allows BBCode style text to control text appearance. The tags are the same as in the in-game notes and can modify font size, text color, and bold/italic.

• Add ContentButton : a type of button where you can add another widget as child (similar to a border)

• Add WidgetSwitcher : a widget that can contain multiple child widgets and switch between them, showing only one at a time

• Add UIElement.zoomVisibility , allowing you to control whether UI elements are visible for regular or zoomed objects

• Add Color.toHex()

• Add Player.getOwnedObjects()

• Add GameWorld.getPlayerByName()

• Visual elements of CheckBox , SelectionBox , and Slider are now automatically scaled when using large font sizes

Fixes

• Objects in containers were sometimes not visible in container explorer and spawned at the wrong location after the container was repeatedly copied and pasted, or the object was repeatedly taken out of the container

• Widgets from UIs could remain in memory the background in multiplayer games, causing increased processing time and memory consumption over time

• Object zoom could cause glass tables to become brighter for some objects on some maps

These new updates we've added are just some of the many features on our early access development roadmap for Tabletop Playground, which you can check out on our Trello HERE.

Don't forget to join our community Discord to chat with the dev team and give us your suggestions for new features for the game!