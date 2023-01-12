Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.4)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the "Tiny" map size to the random mission options
Improvements
- Instantly show camera obstacles when disabling the hiding option
- Tweaked the building size categorization
- Tweaked the new UI
Fixes
- Fixed the "hide camera obstacles" toggle not being updated when blending shots
- Fixed double doors with different doors
- Fixed the planning version of the transparent doors
- Fixed the selected toggles not animating
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch