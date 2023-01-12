Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.4)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the "Tiny" map size to the random mission options

Improvements

Instantly show camera obstacles when disabling the hiding option

Tweaked the building size categorization

Tweaked the new UI

Fixes

Fixed the "hide camera obstacles" toggle not being updated when blending shots

Fixed double doors with different doors

Fixed the planning version of the transparent doors

Fixed the selected toggles not animating

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.