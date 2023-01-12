 Skip to content

Dystopia update for 12 January 2023

Dystopia 1.5.4 hotfix

Build 10309194

We're releasing a very small hotfix to Dystopia 1.5.4 today. Nothing critical, but we jumped the gun on releasing a feature a tad early.

With this update, Discord Rich Presence is fully supported, with all of its features fully utilized. Additionally, we explored small network console variable changes that should help for those that host servers. Happy graffing!

Changelog

  • Added in a complete Discord Rich Presence

    • Rich Presence will display the current map, round timer, and player class
    • Players can invite each other by clicking + next to chat messages on Discord, or request to join within a user's profile

  • Tweaked rate console variable to improve network responsiveness. If your server has made a change to this historically, it will not be overwritten by the new value

  • Small versioning changes so that version properly reflects the client and server version. This will also prevent players from connecting to outdated servers.

