- Added level 1020, a Russian town with corrupted outskirts
- Added an extended mags option in the menu that unlocks once you pick up an extended mag. If it's on, it will spawn extended mags for the m11, 1911 and PPSh-41 in the ammo pouch instead of the normal ones
- The PPSh and 1911 can jam when using extended magazines
- The Thompson will now jam
- Made some materials better on weapon
- Graphically redid the Poolrooms
- Added a new entity: Reviooks, arms that come out of the ground
- Added a new model for C4 and a new model for the phone
- C4 can now be activated by pressing the screen on the phone attached to the explosives
- Increased the health of the megagoer, it's 300 instead of 50
- Made the Rageroom vases breakable
- Added some small bases to levels 0 and 4
- Made the post-processing in level 7 better
- Added some corrupted buildings to level 11, that's where the entrance to level 1020 is
- Compressed many textures in the game to free up disk space, more of this will come soon
- Fixed some collision issues with level 201
- Fixed a bug with the store-bought pump shotgun
- Added a button to the flashlight
Thanks for all the support, BrVR family! We've really come a long way. On the 15th is our 6 month anniversary on Steam!
