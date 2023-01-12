 Skip to content

Draconia update for 12 January 2023

Patch 0.2.27.1

Patch 0.2.27.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Added: 3 new waypoints
Added: New harvestable nest + new item
Updated: Increased stash capacity
Updated: Increased stack maximum of most items except bags and crafted stashes
Updated: Some item descriptions & story related documents
Updated: Crafting recipes for crystals & crystal fragments, Crystals require 10 fragments instead of 25 now
Updated: Existing waypoint names
Updated: Weather - increased chance of sunny days, weather changes less frequently
Updated: Altuis - First Island
Updated: Femur, Rib & Vertebrae textures
Fixed: Some floating level assets
Fixed: Crash when players join multiplayer with specific characters

