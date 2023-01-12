Patch 0.2.27.1

Added: 3 new waypoints

Added: New harvestable nest + new item

Updated: Increased stash capacity

Updated: Increased stack maximum of most items except bags and crafted stashes

Updated: Some item descriptions & story related documents

Updated: Crafting recipes for crystals & crystal fragments, Crystals require 10 fragments instead of 25 now

Updated: Existing waypoint names

Updated: Weather - increased chance of sunny days, weather changes less frequently

Updated: Altuis - First Island

Updated: Femur, Rib & Vertebrae textures

Fixed: Some floating level assets

Fixed: Crash when players join multiplayer with specific characters