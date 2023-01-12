Fixes:
General:
- Fixed a visual bug that caused savegames to show as "empty" even though they were existing and working.
Lake:
- Fixed that on "Lake" the host could drop items under the map on rare occasions when crouched.
- With yesterday's fix, a bug had crept in that made it impossible to remove the boards for the dice puzzle from the pinboard. This bug has been fixed.
- The second tip of the LED wall was a bit confusing. This has now been replaced with a picture of the solution in the hint diary.
Mineshaft:
- It was possible to walk through some trees. This did not cause any problems, but was unsightly. The bug has been fixed.
Changed files in this update