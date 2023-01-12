 Skip to content

LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 12 January 2023

Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10309052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

General:

  • Fixed a visual bug that caused savegames to show as "empty" even though they were existing and working.

Lake:

  • Fixed that on "Lake" the host could drop items under the map on rare occasions when crouched.
  • With yesterday's fix, a bug had crept in that made it impossible to remove the boards for the dice puzzle from the pinboard. This bug has been fixed.
  • The second tip of the LED wall was a bit confusing. This has now been replaced with a picture of the solution in the hint diary.

Mineshaft:

  • It was possible to walk through some trees. This did not cause any problems, but was unsightly. The bug has been fixed.

