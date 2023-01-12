v3.1 Data Correction

We have found some errors in the value settings that caused the game curve to be weird
This adjustment has improved these problems.
However, these changes will not affect players who have already accumulated a lot of resources
Proper game experience requires restarting the game
We would also like to say thank you to all the players who helped us test the game over the past few days, which gave us more clues to understand where to make adjustments.
We have fixed the following problems
1. Partner's bullet will be stuck in the screen problem
- The amount of soul essence obtained by monsters will be compounded under certain circumstances, resulting in instantaneous expansion of soul essence
- The monster types in the challenge rooms and special rooms in Inferno mode were set incorrectly, resulting in no monsters of the correct difficulty level appearing.
- The value of the money bag bonus is wrong, it should be accumulated for each level, instead of the current level bonus.
Changed files in this update