Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 12 January 2023

Noted for January 12th

January 12th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've gotten a lot of feedback from our Beta tests and have updated many things:

  • sending messages with capitalization still registers in the game
  • Rainbow effects on player names when they level up
  • Crystalsmith icons added into the game and properly show when the CS takes their turn
  • Tooltips added for Mechanics Bar (bosses)
  • We now list the game name with the player name when referencing low-health players
  • Properly reference bosses defeated and dungeons entered in the ending screen for combat
  • status effects like atk up and def down have been increased to show more clearly that you have a buff/debuff to damage
  • Soul Forge Nerf - you must wait a turn after SF ends to gain the status again
  • NPC buffs are actually resetting after a dungeon has ended

