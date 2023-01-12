Noted for January 12th

We've gotten a lot of feedback from our Beta tests and have updated many things:
- sending messages with capitalization still registers in the game
- Rainbow effects on player names when they level up
- Crystalsmith icons added into the game and properly show when the CS takes their turn
- Tooltips added for Mechanics Bar (bosses)
- We now list the game name with the player name when referencing low-health players
- Properly reference bosses defeated and dungeons entered in the ending screen for combat
- status effects like atk up and def down have been increased to show more clearly that you have a buff/debuff to damage
- Soul Forge Nerf - you must wait a turn after SF ends to gain the status again
- NPC buffs are actually resetting after a dungeon has ended
Changed files in this update