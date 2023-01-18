The Bad Kids is Officially on Sale!丨 Update Information of Demo Version

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There’s the good news that The Bad Kids is officially on sale! Thanks for all your patience and support! We have received a lot of precious feedback and advice since the demo version released. After half a year of hard work developing and optimizing, we have finally made it! Hope you enjoy it in the game~

The Bad Kids is priced at 56 RMB, and a 15% discount is set for the first week (double weeks). Welcome having a try! At the meantime, the store page also launches a bundled package with the game Cyber Manhunt. If you have purchased Cyber Manhunt before, you can get higher discount~

The mac version and the gamepad support are still on the process. We recommend you play it by windows system and operate with keyboard and mouse. Please pay attention to the update later. Thanks a lot!

Finally, although the options in the game are limited, the options in the real life are infinite. Wishing you a world of happiness and love as all your dreams come true.

【Update Information of Demo Version】

1.Changing the dubbing of the characters, making it consistent with the official version.

2.Optimizing the scene light effect of demo version, making it consistent with the official version.

IMPORTANT: If you find a bug or have some advice, please send an email to let us know

From the production team of The Bad Kid