Bear and Breakfast update for 12 January 2023

Update Notes for Patch 1.6.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10308904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.6.11 Patch Notes - Bear and Breakfast

12 JAN 2022 2023

Bugs And Fixes

  • Removed a small feature that was accidentally introduced in the 1.6.10 Winter Update, requires additional testing
  • Took away Gus's third knife

Thank u, love u

