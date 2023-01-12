Update Notes for Patch 1.6.11

1.6.11 Patch Notes - Bear and Breakfast
12 JAN
2022 2023
Bugs And Fixes
- Removed a small feature that was accidentally introduced in the 1.6.10 Winter Update, requires additional testing
- Took away Gus's third knife
Thank u, love u
