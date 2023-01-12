 Skip to content

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 12 January 2023

2.1.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Possibility to choose timeline chapters in the web videos

Fixed:

  • Fixed not hided video info after switch to Panic Mode
  • Fixed missing file information
  • Fixed missing files when switching to the All Video (Android)
  • Minor UI fixes

