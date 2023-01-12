P&C Beta Update: 12.01.23

I didn't hold back with the changes, don't get scared if you get many pieces of armor back as you load your last save file. Most of the race/weapon type compatibilities have been changed in order to have them distributed in a more balanced (and lore-appropriate) way!
Additionally, I think you'll like the new inventory categories, with Usable (Infinite use items) / Consumable (Single-use items) / Food helping sorting out the 100s of items you can possibly get in P&C!
Size: 318.4 MBs
Additions and Changes:
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Snaketail"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Jawswaj"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Ballooney"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Mouse Wrench"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Minescraper"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Sweet Water"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Frogun (Hg)"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Wild Staff"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Huge Game Sword"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Swolf"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Stalagmight"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Mummifier"
:swirlies: New weapon added: "Hematite Katana"
:swirlies: New armor added: "Light Metal"
:swirlies: New armor added: "Axe Pin"
:swirlies: New armor added: "Katana Pin"
:swirlies: New armor added: "Power Pin"
:swirlies: New armor added: "Staff Pin"
:swirlies: Huge weapons now seal the Shield slot of the equipment
:swirlies: Mouse "TCV" costume now allows Power Gloves
:swirlies: Kobold "Coatl" costumes now allow Spears
:swirlies: Kobold "Hidden Scales" costume now allows Daggers
:swirlies: Desert "Lust Tamer" costume doesn't allow Whips anymore but increases Whip weapons damage instead
:swirlies: The Kingdom Status menu is now accessible from the "K" key and the pause menu
:swirlies: Princess Diaries are now accessible from the pause menu
:swirlies: Completely reworked Weapon Chart for Princesses, Progeny, and Additional NPCs
Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed Silk Strings not into the Material tab of the inventory
:swirlies: Fixed Bird Stamps not into the Material tab of the inventory
:swirlies: Fixed Golden Voucher not making Rest/Offering Round prices in the Tavern 0
:swirlies: Fixed wrong PXP reactions at Tea Parties regarding Oni and Bird Princess
:swirlies: Fixed buying Frog Girl Bath Water not costing the player Swirlies
:swirlies: Fixed sieges not working as intended if a re-conquered Reign is on the defense side
:swirlies: Fixed Bakeneko Spirit being a Usable item
:swirlies: Fixed Bird Diary displaying the wrong icon
:swirlies: Adjusted Food / Usable / Consumable item classification
:swirlies: Fixed buggy Finhead / Mermaid / Bird conquers
(wonderful cover art by https://www.furaffinity.net/user/dewdragondesigns/)
Changed depots in beta branch