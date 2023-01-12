P&C Beta Update: 12.01.23

I didn't hold back with the changes, don't get scared if you get many pieces of armor back as you load your last save file. Most of the race/weapon type compatibilities have been changed in order to have them distributed in a more balanced (and lore-appropriate) way!

Most of the race/weapon type compatibilities have been changed in order to have them distributed in a more balanced (and lore-appropriate) way, and the promised set of NG+ exclusive equipment has been added!

Additionally, I think you'll like the new inventory categories, with Usable (Infinite use items) / Consumable (Single-use items) / Food helping sorting out the 100s of items you can possibly get in P&C!

Size: 318.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Snaketail"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Jawswaj"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Ballooney"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Mouse Wrench"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Minescraper"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Sweet Water"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Frogun (Hg)"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Wild Staff"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Huge Game Sword"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Swolf"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Stalagmight"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Mummifier"

:swirlies: New weapon added: "Hematite Katana"

:swirlies: New armor added: "Light Metal"

:swirlies: New armor added: "Axe Pin"

:swirlies: New armor added: "Katana Pin"

:swirlies: New armor added: "Power Pin"

:swirlies: New armor added: "Staff Pin"

:swirlies: Huge weapons now seal the Shield slot of the equipment

:swirlies: Mouse "TCV" costume now allows Power Gloves

:swirlies: Kobold "Coatl" costumes now allow Spears

:swirlies: Kobold "Hidden Scales" costume now allows Daggers

:swirlies: Desert "Lust Tamer" costume doesn't allow Whips anymore but increases Whip weapons damage instead

:swirlies: The Kingdom Status menu is now accessible from the "K" key and the pause menu

:swirlies: Princess Diaries are now accessible from the pause menu

:swirlies: Completely reworked Weapon Chart for Princesses, Progeny, and Additional NPCs

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed Silk Strings not into the Material tab of the inventory

:swirlies: Fixed Bird Stamps not into the Material tab of the inventory

:swirlies: Fixed Golden Voucher not making Rest/Offering Round prices in the Tavern 0

:swirlies: Fixed wrong PXP reactions at Tea Parties regarding Oni and Bird Princess

:swirlies: Fixed buying Frog Girl Bath Water not costing the player Swirlies

:swirlies: Fixed sieges not working as intended if a re-conquered Reign is on the defense side

:swirlies: Fixed Bakeneko Spirit being a Usable item

:swirlies: Fixed Bird Diary displaying the wrong icon

:swirlies: Adjusted Food / Usable / Consumable item classification

:swirlies: Fixed buggy Finhead / Mermaid / Bird conquers

(wonderful cover art by https://www.furaffinity.net/user/dewdragondesigns/)