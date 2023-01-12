V1.2 Hatching eggs, raising chickens

Hatching eggs and raising chickens

You need to buy eggs from the NPC, and you can also put the eggs into the chicken coop you built. You can see the hatching progress prompt above it. Waiting for the eggs to hatch, you can see a cute little yellow chicken next to the chicken coop. It takes 20 minutes for an egg to hatch into a chick, and it takes 60 minutes for the chick to grow up. The probability of becoming a hen is 80%, and the probability of becoming a rooster is 20%. The rooster is aggressive and may attack you or other rooster when you are close to it.







The hen can lay eggs. Note that there must be a rooster near the hen before they can lay eggs. The egg laying time is once every 20 minutes, and you will see the laying egg progress bar of the hen., the eggs will fall to the ground, please pay attention to the eggs on the ground, try to keep the chickens in a fence to prevent them from running around, the eggs you pick up can be sold or cooked. You can also make chicken feeders. Go raise a group of cute chicks and enjoy the joy of picking eggs!



Banana tree planting:

When you cut down a banana tree, you can get a banana tree seedling, pay attention to it, it is very small, plant it on the plot, water it and grow up to get a big banana tree, you can harvest bananas and plants fiber. Banana trees take about 60 minutes to grow mature, peppers 30 minutes, and corn 40 minutes. Making fertilizers and putting them in the plot can increase the growth rate by 10 times, which means that it only takes a few minutes for the plants to grow mature after fertilizing.





Corn planting:

You need to buy corn seeds from the NPC of the starting island to plant. When they are mature, you can harvest corn and fiber. Corn can be eaten. You can also put corn in a stone mill or use a mortar to make shredded corn. Feed chickens and make chicken feeders.



