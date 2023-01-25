An Awakening

Hello. I wanted to be sure you saw this. We will talk soon. Please pay attention when we meet. The task I have for you is very important.

You must finish all other priority missions beforehand. I will find you when you are ready. Do not worry. You will know when it is time.

New Mission Chain

Per Astroneer[ERROR!#00] Protocol, recruits are expected to complete the following missions in preparation for this new endeavor:

Composite Perfection

Final Entry

Training Complete

Please consult your EXO-certified mission log to verify your completion of these missions.

Fault Finders & Advanced Trade

Once [ERROR#%//HELP] has been completed, Fault Finder items can be crafted and deployed. Fault Finders which are activated and used to store a [ERROR//%!DENIED] can be used on the Trade Platform for the acquisition of extremely valuable or enjoyable items.

UX Improvements

Control Panels on the Small, Medium, and Large Printer have been updated with category-based navigation. Items are now grouped into separate rows, matching their grouping within the Catalog.



Location and Travel Notifications

When entering a region on a planet, a location notification will briefly appear at the top of the screen. The current location can be redisplayed by opening the compass.

A travel notification will also appear at the top of the screen when traveling to a different planet.

Spaceflight

Stabilizations have been made to the camera when launching a shuttle into orbit, or traveling between planets.

Creative Mode Catalog Additions

The Beach Ball (Recreational Sphere variant) and multiple color variations of the Fireworks item have been added to the Catalog, and can be found within the second Creative Mode item category.

Astroneer’s Fourth Anniversary

Wow! It's been almost four years since 1.0… can you believe it?! This February, we’ve got a celebratory cosmetic to share with players, from our heart to your head. Log in during the month of February to unlock exclusive cosmetic items!

Store - New Items Available Now!



New Limited Time Bundle – the Tychomancy Bundle! It’s a divine outcome for fashionable spacefarers!

Includes: Heaven-scent mask, Astrolabe hat, Space Magic Palette

New Palette: Daydream palette

New Visor: Cloudy visor

New Emote: Thank You emote - Thank you, Astroneer Community, for your love and support!

Redeem this free emote in EXO Outfitters.

Bugs:

The following bugs have been fixed as of version 1.27.264.0:

AS-18801 | Automation | Repeater Segment Pins Are Now Usable After Reaching a Certain Range

AS-18793 | Planetary Flight | The camera will no longer collide with things while flying between planets

AS-18783 | Audio | The hoverboard should be the same volume for clients

AS-18759 | Power | The Large Solar Panel is now outputting 8 U/s, in line with its description

AS-18708 | Shuttles | Camera | The camera will no longer jitter when flying between planets

AS-18687 | U27 | Copyright date in opening credits has been updated from 2022 to 2023

AS-18554 | SWITCH | Overachiever | The Overachiever Palette should now unlock when completing all the tasks

AS-18413 | ART – Some Dev folders are no longer visible in Game Files in Shipping Builds

AS-18412 | ENGINEERING- Some Dev folders are no longer visible in Game Files in Shipping Builds

AS-18411 | DESIGN - Some Dev folders are no longer visible in Game Files in Shipping Builds

AS-18410 | Child Actors | Several items can no longer have pieces removed by other items while slotted

AS-18406 | Community | The Trade Platform's Rocket Can No Longer Be Unattached in Creative Mode

AS-18391 | Mini-Smelter | Leaving relevance and relaunching the game while a Portable Smelter is running will no longer put it in a broken state

AS-18354 | U26 | Skybreaker | VFX | Skybreaker activation effect is now properly aligned to the object when triggered via the Astroneer's Backpack Aux Slots

AS-18298 | Debris | Debris Items 'Debris_Wreckage_Hatch' are no longer missing a tooltip

AS-18284 | Localization | Engine-uity Mission Description is no longer misleading in French

AS-18280 | Skybreaker | Controller | Skybreaker tooltip is no longer oriented vertically when auto-selected with controller in many cases

AS-18262 | Spaceport | Storage Canisters will now push or pull resources to or from slots on the Spaceport

AS-18196 | Rails | The Trade Platform's rocket can no longer be pulled onto the Rail Station if it is set to "UNLOADS STOPPED CARS"

AS-18169 | Localization | Rails | The end of C.O.L.E.'s description in the catalog is no longer cut off in several languages, omitting the power requirements

AS-18056 | Switch | Achievements | Overachiever palette can now be unlocked by obtaining all other cosmetics earned through Achievements

AS-17289 | Crash | Fixed some instances where some saves would crash upon loading

AS-17123 | Field Shelter | Compass | Icon for the field shelter will now go away if it is packaged or destroyed

AS-16969 | Hazards | Boomalloon | Clients will now see the explosion VFX for the boomalloon when triggered via proximity

AS-16690 | Hazards | Vehicles | Lashvines, Cataplants and, Lashleaves can no longer target the user when they are driving a Tractor

AS-15667 | Shift Click | Several interactions will no longer become broken when shift clicking certain items

AS-11556 | Audio | Main Menu music will no longer persist after loading a save before the actual in game music begins playing

AS-11497 | Shift Clicking | Shift clicking a terrain tool augment will now prioritize an empty terrain tool slot over the backpack (This also affect printing and quick-stow)

AS-10943 | Multiplayer | Clients' oxygen line no longer appears behind the user in several vehicles. Dropship, VTOL, Tractor

AS-6932 | Gateways | When a user is in the solar view the Gateway Station is no longer displayed twice

The following is still a known issue as of version 1.27.264.0: